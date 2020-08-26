Ethiopian telecom announces tariff reduction amid coronavirus pandemic

Published on 26.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Ethiopian telecom has announced tariff reduction on both Internet and Voice Call services amid coronavirus pandemic. Briefing journalists on Wednesday, CEO of Ethio telecom Frehiwot Tamiru said users will enjoy 35 percent and 29 percent discount on Internet Package and Voice Call Package services respectively effective from August 27, 2020.

She said 28 percent discount is made to Mobile Voice and Data Services, and 21 pct for unlimited premium voice service.

The company also made 21 percent tariff cut on unlimited data package 20 pct reduction on Unlimited Premium Voice and Data Package services.

Ethio Telecom also made 16 percent discount on Premium plus Unlimited Package service, and 61 percent discount on Satellite Services.

It also announced a 59 percent discount on ‘Stay at Home Package’ till the first day of 2021 New Year.

There is a 53 percent discount on ‘Adey Ababa’ Package Serve and 100 percent tariff cut on International Call Services from the telecom over the New Ethiopian New Year, according to the CEO.

Ethio Telecom is working to increase number of its subscribers to 52.1 Million in coming years.