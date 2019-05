Published on 27.05.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Tigist Girma on Monday won the women’s race at the 2019 Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon.She finished with a time of 2:26:34.

Betelhem Moges and Etaferahu Temesgen, the other Ethiopian women athletes, finished the race second and third with a time of 2:27:00 and 2:28:44, respectively.

In the men’s race, Ethiopian Abera Kuma and Tsedat Ayana clinched second and third places with a time of 2:08:14 and 2:08:53, respectively.