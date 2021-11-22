Ethiopians abroad protest “western support for rebels”

Ethiopians in 27 cities of the United States and Europe have protested what they called western support for the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in its bid to oust the government in Addis Ababa.The protests came after Djibouti based top U.S. general, Camp Lemonnier, hinted that the United States is “ready to respond to the situation in Ethiopia.”

He was talking from the trajectory of a military response.

Eritreans, as has been the case at least since the TPLF lost power about three years ago, came out in support of the Ethiopian cause.

Eritrea has been a victim of undue foreign pressure for several decades and much of it was apparently orchestrated by the TPLF – which ruled Ethiopia for 27 years with the support of western powers, primarily the United States and the United Kingdom.

The protesters marched in major cities of Canada, the United States, the UK and other countries of Europe and denounced “US and UK led western intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia”.

The protests were inspired by a “No More” movement – an anti-war group created by Hermala Aregawi, Ethiopian born journalist of ethnic Tgiray descent.

Aregawi has been vocal against disinformation and distortion in the mainstream media narrative about the conflict in Tigray which has permeated the local media scene including in Shoa, central Ethiopia.

Meanwhile the United States and Canada, other Western powers have warned their citizens against visiting Ethiopia where the situation is volatile.

For those already in Ethiopia, they are called upon to leave the country using commercial flights.