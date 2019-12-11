Ethiopians, Eritreans stage Norway rally in support of Nobel winner

Ethiopians and Eritreans residing in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday staged a rally in front of Grand Hotel to express their delight and congratulate Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed for winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.The Prime Minister and his wife, First Lady Zinash Tayachew, thanked the demonstrators by raising their hands.

In a related development, the Addis Ababa city administration said that the Prime Minister will be given a hero’s welcome when he arrives back in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

Jointly organized by offices of the Prime Minister and Mayor of Addis Ababa city, the welcoming ceremony will start at 6am in the morning and well be held from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport to the National Palace.

The Prime Minister received the Nobel Peace Prize in a ceremony held in Oslo on Tuesday.

He was award in recognition of his crucial role in creating peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee also awarded the Prime Minister for his efforts to build democracy in Ethiopia and contribution to peace and reconciliation processes in East and North East Africa.