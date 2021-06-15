International › APA

Ethiopians in Pretoria protest US, EU “meddling” in internal affairs of Ethiopia

Published on 15.06.2021 at 23h21 by APA News

Ethiopians living in South Africa took to the streets of Pretoria city to protest “meddling of the United States and European Union in internal affairs of Ethiopia.”The protesters expressed gratitude to those who stood by the country in time of need and called on others to respect the country’s right to handle its internal affairs itself.

They also urged the international community to show support to the efforts the federal government of Ethiopia is exerting to see a developed and unified nation.

Multiple demonstrations have been held since the conflict broke out in November last year between the government and the administrators of the country’s northern Tigray regional state.

The latest being the demonstration held Ethiopian and Eritrean communities in the UK, expressing their support for peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. 

The United States has been issuing statement after statement condemning Ethiopia and Eritrea for the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was the cause of the war. It attacked the Ethiopian Defense Force in early November in unsuspecting circumstances and then fired rockets targeting Eritrean capital Asmara. 

The protestors demanded respect for the sovereignty of Ethiopia and Eritrea to deliberate on their internal affairs. 

The demonstrators also dismissed the allegation that Ethiopia has used famine as a weapon of war in the conflict Tigray region of Ethiopia as “baseless.” 

