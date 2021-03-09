Ethiopians killed in Yemen detention center fire

The Foreign Affairs ministry in Addis Ababa on Tuesday said several Ethiopians were killed in a fire accident at a migrant detention center in Yemen last Sunday.The UN Migration Agency (IOM) said the fire accident killed at least 30 people and injured 170 others at overcrowded migrant detention center in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

Migrants and guards are reported to be among the dead, IOM said.

Ethiopians are among the victims and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia was trying to get update information on the number of Ethiopians who endured the accident.

The fire came as renewed Saudi airstrikes hit the city and the Houthis launched a missile and drone attack on oil installations in Saudi Arabia, it said.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Dina Mufti told journalists that the government, through its embassy in Oman, is working to know the exact number of Ethiopian migrants who died and were injured in the accident.

He said the government of Ethiopia in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is also making efforts to evacuate servitors from the areas.