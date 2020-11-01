Ethiopians launch petition opposing Trump’s war inciting remark

Ethiopians on Saturday launched a petition opposing US President Donald Trump’s remark that Egypt could blow up the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on River Nile.”We, Ethiopians oppose the recent comment by US’ President Donald Trump that Egypt should blow up the Ethiopian dam and called on the president to stop meddling in Ethiopia’s national matters, they said.

More than 60% of Ethiopia’s 110 million people live without electricity. The lack of power impacts all sectors including provision of basic services.

According to the World Bank, only 24 % of primary schools and 30 % of health clinics have access to electricity. Further, Ethiopia’s installed electric generation capacity is a dismal 4,200 MW, and the annual per capita electricity consumption is among the lowest in the world.



When the call to erect GERD came up over a decade ago, the Ethiopian people responded in an unprecedented manner—that is, enthusiastically making massive personal financial contributions toward the dam’s construction.

Their sacrifices were rooted in the belief that a completed dam would usher in a new and prosperous era for Ethiopia by electrifying rural and urban areas, meeting industrial needs, and challenging poverty in all of its complexities.

The GERD is expected to transform Ethiopia’s agricultural sector by mechanizing it using the electrical power generated by GERD, enabling it to produce sufficient food to meet the urgent needs of the rural population, thereby ending the recurring tragedy of poverty, drought and famine.

Ethiopia accused President Trump of “incitement of war” between Addis Ababa and Cairo after he said Egypt will “blow up” the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which Ethiopia is building on River Nile.

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt are connected by the Blue and White Nile rivers and they have been at odds over Ethiopia’s hydropower dam and regional water-sharing plans for years.