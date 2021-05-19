Ethiopia’s 10-month export revenue at $2.8 b

Published on 19.05.2021 at 22h21 by APA News

Ten months export revenue has increased by $380 million, said Ethiopia’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, after the country garnered $2.8 billion during the period.The revenue, however, represents over 85 percent of the target the ministry says in a statement issued on Wednesday.

In the face of coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the global market chain, the country managed to perform well, says the statement.

Export of vegetables, fruits and Khat generated revenue more than the target the ministry set for the commodities.

Other commodities such as natural gums, coffee, electronics, textiles and apparel export registered over 70 percent performances, the statement notes.

The ministry also put the achievements of tantalum, oil-seeds, pulses, meat, species, and tea exports between the performance range of 50-74 percent.

Gold, leather and leather products, as well as live animals export, performed less than 50 percent of the ministry’s target.