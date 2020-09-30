International › APA

Ethiopia’s Ahmed Shide named African Finance Minister of the year

Published on 30.09.2020 at 19h21

Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide has been named African Finance Minister of the Year by the African Leadership Magazine.Ahmed received the award on Wednesday during a virtual ceremony at the 5th US – Africa Investment Forum and Policy Dialogue 2020.

He was named a winner last month by the African Leadership Magazine after the editorial board of the magazine unveiled a total of 17 winners in 17 categories.

The award recognizes Ahmed’s “outstanding achievements in Africa’s business landscape and contributions to Africa’s economic development and post-COVID-19 recovery”.

Ahmed’s award was predicated on his effort to drive the economic reform agenda of the government, lead the home-grown economic reform agenda, mobilize large resources for development, improve debt management and debt stock of the country as well as promote regional economic cooperation in the horn of Africa.

  

