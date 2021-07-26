Ethiopia’s Amhara State calls on young people to take up arms against rebels

Ethiopia’s Amhara Regional State on Sunday called on “all young people” to take up arms against the rebel Tigrayan fighters as the war expands in multiple directions.Fighting has been going on since November 2020 in northern Ethiopia the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal forces, leading the populous country to turmoil and leaving thousands of others dead.

The call was made by Agegnehu Teshager, President of Amhara regional state, as hundreds of thousands of residents in several cities and towns of the country took to the streets to denounce the “crumbling” motive of TPLF forces.

The demonstrators also expressed solidarity to the National Defense Forces and vowed to join the fighting in light of exterminating the TPLF which claimed control of various towns following a unilateral ceasefire by the government.

“All ethnic Amhara people who are physically able should join the war against the TPLF forces using all weapons they have at hand,” Agegnehu has said.

Demonstrators urged US, EU and international organizations to stop meddling into Ethiopia’s internal affairs and condemn bellicose and use of child soldiers by the terrorist organization.

They vowed to pay any sacrifices to maintain territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ethiopia by drawing inspiration from forefathers and foremothers who bravely fought against invaders registered inspiring victories.

Participants of the rallies also celebrated the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam pledging continued support till successful completion of the project.