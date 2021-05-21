Ethiopia’s Amhara: Two killed as police clash with students

At least two people have been killed and seven others injured in Merawi town in Ethiopia’s west Gojam zone following clashes between students and security forces.The clashes took place on Thursday as hundreds of students voiced their anger against demonstrators who were holding street campaigns in favor of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP).

Merawi’s Communication Bureau rubbished the allegations that police had killed innocent students.

It instead blamed the students for trying to impinge on the demonstration.

The National Movement of Amhara (NAMA), one of the leading opposition parties in the region, denounced the attack against the students and called for immediate investigation against all security members involved in the shootings.

The clashes also caused damage to public and private property.

The ruling party is believed to have lost public support in the country’s Amhara region following its failure to stop ethnically motivated attacks against the Amharas in Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz regional states.