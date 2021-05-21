International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia’s Amhara: Two killed as police clash with students

Published on 21.05.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

At least two people have been killed and seven others injured in Merawi town in Ethiopia’s west Gojam zone following clashes between students and security forces.The clashes took place on Thursday as hundreds of  students voiced their anger against demonstrators who were holding street campaigns in favor of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP).

Merawi’s Communication Bureau rubbished the allegations that police had killed innocent students. 

It instead blamed the students for trying to impinge on the demonstration.

The National Movement of Amhara  (NAMA), one of the leading opposition parties in the region, denounced the attack against the students and called for immediate investigation against all security members involved in the shootings.

The clashes also caused damage to public and private property.

The ruling party is believed to have lost public support in the country’s Amhara region following its failure to stop ethnically motivated attacks against the Amharas in Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz regional states.    

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top