Ethiopia’s army captures 18 TPLF military officers

Ethiopia’s army on Wednesday said it had captured 18 military officers of the Tigray region’s former ruling party, according to Ethiopia’s National Defense Forces.Head of Indoctrination Department at the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Major General Mohammed Tessema said the captured military officials of the rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had led the war waged by the TPLF and fought against the national army in Mekelle and Qola Tenbein fronts.

The military officers were members of Ethiopia’s National Defense Forces until they defected to TPLF. “They were captured in close manhunt and raids undertaken by joint forces of National Defense Force and Federal Police,” he said.

According to the Major General, nine of the captured military officers are full Colonels while the remaining seven are Lieutenant Colonels and two others commanders of Police.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared victory in its conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party that previously governed the province, on Nov. 28 after nearly a month of fighting.

Major General Mohammed recalled that still there are troops who are loyal to the TPLF force and fighting against the National Defense Forces.

He said the government is calling for those troops who are still in allegiance with the TPLF to peacefully surrender to the federal forces.

The latest announcement about those captured comes after the federal military said last week that it had captured two retired generals of TPLF and Sebhat Nega, a founding member of the TPLF.

The region’s former vice president, Abraham Tekeste, was also captured. Tekeste had also been finance minister in the federal government from 2016 to 2018.

The whereabouts of former president of the Tigray region Debretsion, other members of the party’s central committee and many high-ranking former military officers remain unknown.