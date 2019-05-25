Ethiopia’s council of minister approves deals signed with Israel

The Council of Ministers in its 69th regular session held Saturday approved the draft laws prepared to approve the deals which were concluded between Ethiopia and Israel to cooperate in the areas of customs, tourism, and agriculture.It was noted that the agreements will help to put in place efficient customs management and successful customs law, to encourage experience sharing among tourism professionals and promote tourist destinations as well as to properly run the agreement inked in the agricultural sector.

After deliberating on the three draft laws developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approve the deals, the Council referred them to the

House of People’s Representatives (HPR) for approval, according to office of the Prime Minister.

The Council also discussed on the draft bill developed by the Ministry of Revenues to amend the Customs law and the draft law prepared by the Ministry of Urban Development and Construction to determine expropriation of landholdings for public purposes and payment of compensation.

With some amendments on both draft bills, the Council sent them to House for approval, the office noted.