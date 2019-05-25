Ethiopia’s council of minister approves deals signed with Israel

International › APA

Published on 25.05.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

The Council of Ministers in its 69th regular session held Saturday approved the draft laws prepared to approve the deals which were concluded between Ethiopia and Israel to cooperate in the areas of customs, tourism, and agriculture.It  was noted that the agreements will help to put in place efficient  customs management and successful customs law, to encourage experience  sharing among tourism professionals and promote tourist destinations as  well as to properly run the agreement inked in the agricultural sector.

After  deliberating on the three draft laws developed by the Ministry of  Foreign Affairs to approve the deals, the Council referred them to the 

House of People’s Representatives (HPR) for approval, according to office of the Prime Minister.

The  Council also discussed on the draft bill developed by the Ministry of  Revenues to amend the Customs law and the draft law prepared by the  Ministry of Urban Development and Construction to determine  expropriation of landholdings for public purposes and payment of  compensation.

With some amendments on both draft bills, the Council sent them to House for approval, the office noted.

