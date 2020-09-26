Ethiopia’s dam will not harm Sudan, Egypt-Official

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed on Friday said his country has no intention of harming Sudan and Egypt with the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Nile.He made the remark while addressing the General Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in a video conference.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that we have no intention to harm these countries,” he told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to addressing the concerns of downstream countries and reaching a mutually beneficial outcome in the context of the on-going AU-led process,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the project contributes to the conservation of water resources, “which would otherwise have been lost to evaporation in downstream countries.”

“What we are essentially doing is to meet our electricity demands from one of the cleanest sources of energy. We cannot afford to continue keeping more than 65 million of our people in the dark,” he said.

The Prime Minister also warned of various crises, including a locust outbreak, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they threaten to “wipe out the livelihoods of millions of our people.”

“There is no stark reminder of the need for urgent action than the devastating impact of climate change that we are witnessing in various parts of the world,” he noted.