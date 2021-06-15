International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia’s election board issues accreditation to 45,000 domestic observers

Published on 15.06.2021 at 23h21 by APA News

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Tuesday announced that it has issued accreditation to 45,000 domestic observers for the upcoming election scheduled to take place on June 21, 2021.A week from today, Ethiopians will cast their vote in the 6th National Elections. The board has briefed journalists on the ongoing preparation activities of the election.  

Communication adviser of NEBE, Soliana Shimelis said some 45,000 domestic observers have been issued accreditation to monitor the election process.

The polls were originally scheduled for August 2020 but were delayed, with officials citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Voters will elect 547 members of the federal parliament and the leader of the winning party becomes prime minister. The last general election was held in 2015.

 

The observers are drawn from civic societies, non-governmental organizations, institutions engaged in election and democracy as well as women associations among others.

The Board has also been offering training to election officials, she said. Some 46 political parties are contending for seats in parliament and regional councils.

 

