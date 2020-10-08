International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia’s Gidey smashes women’s 5,000m world record

Published on 08.10.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey smashed the women’s 5,000m world record in Valencia, Spain.Letesenbet, 22, clocked 14 minutes 6.62 seconds to better the 14 minutes 11.15 seconds set by another Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba 12 years ago.

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed congratulated Letesenbet on her record-breaking win.

Gidey’s success comes four days after another Ethiopian Sura Kitata won a shining victory at the London Marathon as the Guardian described as “the biggest shock in London Marathon history.

Kitata claimed the title after a thrilling sprint finish challenge from Kenyan athlete Vincent Kipchumba. He won the race in  2:05:41. 

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei smashed the men’s 10,000m world record.

Cheptegei, 24, clocked 26 minutes 11.00 seconds to beat Kenenisa Bekele’s 15-year-old time by more than six seconds.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top