Ethiopia’s Gidey smashes women’s 5,000m world record

Published on 08.10.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey smashed the women’s 5,000m world record in Valencia, Spain.Letesenbet, 22, clocked 14 minutes 6.62 seconds to better the 14 minutes 11.15 seconds set by another Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba 12 years ago.

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed congratulated Letesenbet on her record-breaking win.

Gidey’s success comes four days after another Ethiopian Sura Kitata won a shining victory at the London Marathon as the Guardian described as “the biggest shock in London Marathon history.

Kitata claimed the title after a thrilling sprint finish challenge from Kenyan athlete Vincent Kipchumba. He won the race in 2:05:41.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei smashed the men’s 10,000m world record.

Cheptegei, 24, clocked 26 minutes 11.00 seconds to beat Kenenisa Bekele’s 15-year-old time by more than six seconds.