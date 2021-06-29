Ethiopia’s government declares unilateral ceasefire in Tigray

Ethiopia’s government on Monday declared a unilateral ceasefire in its war-torn Tigray region with immediate effect after discussion was held between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he had spoken with the Ethiopian prime minister, and was “hopeful” that a ceasefire would take place. “It is essential that civilians are protected, humanitarian aid reaches the people in need and a political solution is found,” he said in a statement.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Office in a statement said the government had accepted the proposal by Tigray State Interim Administration which called for a ceasefire.

CEO the interim administration Dr. Abrham Belay the ceasefire is needed in the light of the upcoming rainy season agricultural activities.

According to the ECO, the ceasefire is aimed to facilitate a conducive environment for the agricultural activities and ongoing humanitarian activities in the region.

He said the decision for the call of the ceasefire came after continuous consultations had been conducted with representatives of the communities in the region, regional and zonal officials and scholars of the region and inventors and other segments of societies originating from Tigray.

Some factions of the terrorist TPLF have shown interest to resort to peaceful settlement of the problem in the region, he said.

The TPLF remnants are now unable to undertake any major threat, according to the proposal.