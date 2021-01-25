Ethiopia’s government dismisses rumor “Prime Minister escaped assassination”

Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Sunday dismissed rumors circulating on social media that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed escaped assassination.“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is on duty, safe and healthy,” the office said in a statement over the weekend.

According to rumors on social media, Abiy left for one of the middle nations for treatment after he was wounded by gun bullets. The premier reportedly was attacked after he had a discussion with the head of national intelligence and security office.

“We would like to request the public to remain vigilant about fake news circulating about Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s well being on social media,” the office added.

Since early last week, however, the premier is not seen and many people have been expressing concern over his disappearance on TV.

The Dozens of officials who allegedly coordinated the attack have been arrested, the rumor said.

There is a mixed reaction to the rumor on social media and majority users wished the rumor to be false.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was active on social media; he regularly shares and updates to his fans but not these days.

Abiy Ahmed has served as the 4th Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia since 2 April 2018.