Ethiopia’s health spending hits over $3.5 b

The total spending on health in Ethiopia estimated to hit to more than $3.5 billion this year from $1.7 billion in 2013/14 in 2016/17, according to the National Health Account NHA VII report.Out of pocket spending decreased from 33% to 31%, while government’s contribution increasing from 30% to 32%, said Dr Amir Aman, Minister of Health, on Twitter after the report’s release on Wednesday

The total health spending per capita also increased from $28.6 to $33.2. About 41% of the budget goes to primary health care unit and 29.4% to hospitals, he added

A health account (HA) aims to generate up-to-date empirical evidence on spending in health care in order to inform health policy formulation and development.

Ethiopia tracks spending on health every three years and six rounds of health accounts were conducted since the HA introduced in to the country in 2000.

In addition to estimating general health expenditure, the exercise tracked spending on different disease categories and priority areas.

It also assessed household out-of- pocket spending the sustainability of financing in light of decreasing donor funding levels of risk polling and contributions by the private sector, beneficiaries of health services.