Ethiopia’s Kelelcha wins gold in Oslo Diamond League

Published on 02.07.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Ethiopian athlete Yomif Kejelcha Friday won gold in the Oslo Diamond League, Norway with an impressive personal best in the 3000 meters race,clocking 26:26:25.In the women’s 5,000 meters, Fantu Worke finished second behind Kenyan Helen Obiri.

Athlete Yomif Kejelcha won silver in the men’s 10,000 metres at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. 

He is the current world indoor record holder in the mile.

Last Monday, Ethiopian Athletes Taye Girma and Meseret Engidu won Jeslo Moonlight Half Marathon, Italy with first ranks in both men’s and women’s races.

Taye Girma finished the race in 1:04:11 in the men’s race while Meseret Engdu ran the half marathon 1:16:42 in the women’s race.

Damte Kashu, another Ethiopian athlete who took part in the half-marathon  6th and occupied sixth place in the men’s race.

