International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia’s laboratory tests against COVID-19 jumps 1m

Published on 06.09.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The number of laboratory tests Ethiopia has conducted against coronavirus pandemic jumped to 1,000, 000 as of September 5, 2020, official has disclosed.In a briefing on Saturday, Dr. Lia Tadesse said  Ethiopia has tested 1,018,847 people against COVID-19 across the country since March 2020. The total number of confirmed cases (both active and inactive cases) reached 57,466. 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia reached 57,466 after the country reported 950 new infections on Saturday.

The new cases were detected out of 24,544 laboratory tests conducted in twenty four hours.

In addition, 17 people succumbed to the virus thereby taking the death toll in the country to 897.

According to the Ministry of Health 164 patients were recovered from the disease and increased the number of recoveries to 20,776.

There are currently 35, 791 active cases in the country of which 326 are in severe condition.

      

Ethiopia saw a slight decline in new coronavirus cases from three digit daily infections since last week, according to the minister.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top