Ethiopia’s laboratory tests against COVID-19 jumps 1m

The number of laboratory tests Ethiopia has conducted against coronavirus pandemic jumped to 1,000, 000 as of September 5, 2020, official has disclosed.In a briefing on Saturday, Dr. Lia Tadesse said Ethiopia has tested 1,018,847 people against COVID-19 across the country since March 2020. The total number of confirmed cases (both active and inactive cases) reached 57,466.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia reached 57,466 after the country reported 950 new infections on Saturday.

The new cases were detected out of 24,544 laboratory tests conducted in twenty four hours.

In addition, 17 people succumbed to the virus thereby taking the death toll in the country to 897.

According to the Ministry of Health 164 patients were recovered from the disease and increased the number of recoveries to 20,776.

There are currently 35, 791 active cases in the country of which 326 are in severe condition.

Ethiopia saw a slight decline in new coronavirus cases from three digit daily infections since last week, according to the minister.