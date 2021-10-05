International › APA

Ethiopia’s Lemma wins men’s London Marathon

Published on 05.10.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma has won the men’s London Marathon, racing to victory in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 1 second.A month after dropping out of the Olympic marathon in Sapporo, Sisay bounced back in style in the British capital last Sunday.

He stayed with the leading pack of five runners, including Kenyan pair Vincent Kipchumba and Evans Chebet, as well as Ethiopia’s Mosiet Geremew, before his decisive kick at the 40km mark.

Sisay surged ahead once more with 2km to go on the packed streets of London and held on for an historic victory.

Kipchumba, runner-up last year in London, finished second again with 2:04.28, while Geremew came third in 2:04.41.

Last year’s 2020 London Marathon winner, Shura Kitata, finished in sixth.

In the women’s category, Kenya’s Joycline Jepkosgei  won the women’s race in a blistering 2:17.43. 

Ethiopians Degitu Azmeraw  in 2:17.58 and Ashete Bekere 2:18.18 came second and third respectively.

