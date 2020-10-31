Ethiopia’s Letesenbet wins World Athletics Moment of Month Award

Published on 31.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The 5000m world record holder, Ethiopian Athlete Letesenbet Gidey on Saturday won the World Athletics Moment of the Month Award.Gidey broke the women’s 5,000m world record in Valencia, Spain clocking 14 minutes 6.62 seconds beating the 14 minutes 11.15 seconds set by another Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba in 2008,

Letesenbet has got 3,370 retweets to win Moment of the Month based on the competition organized by World Athletics on twitter.

“After breaking the women’s 5000m world record Letesenbet Gidey is October’s Moment of the Month.”, World Athletics said in a tweet Saturday..

One year after finishing second in the 10,000 metres at the 2019 IAAF World Championships, Letesenbet Gidey became the fastest woman to ever run 5,000 metres on the track.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Sport Commissioner Elias Shikur the country is strictly implementing anti-doping rules to prevent and control the use of doping among Ethiopian athletes.

The Commissioner said that works are underway to maintain Ethiopia’s global reputation through preventing the use of performance-enhancing substances.

Back in 2016, Ethiopia was one of five countries under the watchful eye of the IAAF over concern for their drug-testing systems.