Ethiopia’s live cone volcano “world’s most surreal landscapes”

Published on 31.08.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The UK based Bridport and Lyme Rigs Newspaper over the weekend listed Ethiopia’s Dallol as the most surreal landscape in the world.Dallol is a cinder cone volcano in the Danakil Depression, northeast of the Erta Ale Range in Ethiopia.

It was formed by the intrusion of basaltic magma into Miocene salt deposits and subsequent hydrothermal activity.

Phreatic eruptions took place in 1926, forming the Dallol Volcano; numerous other eruption craters dot the salt flats nearby.

Bridport and Lyme Rigs News described Dallol as “completely unique, a site resembles science fiction more than anywhere else that is actually real”

Dallol sports an altitude more than 100 metres below sea level, and a distinctly Martian aesthetic, it explained.

Socotra, Yemen, Lake Hillier, Australia, Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia, Zhangye Danxia Landform, China, The Door to Hell, Turkmenistan and Zhangjiajie Forest, China are included on the list unveiled by the newspaper as surreal landscapes of the world.

According to Bridport and Lyme Rigs, Dallol has the water records a shockingly acidic 0.2 average pH.

Ethiopia was recently chosen by Forbes.com as one of the seven best destinations that must be visited in the post coronavirus world.