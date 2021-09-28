Ethiopia’s Minister of women, children, youth resigns

Filsan Ahmed on Monday announced her resignation as Ethiopia’s Minister of women, children and youth, citing personal reasons behind her decision.Her announcement came a few days before the term of the current council of ministers was to end with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reportedly expected to reshuffle his cabinet.

In her resignation letter addressed to the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and posted on twitter, Filsan said she decided to quit due to “personal nature that weighs heavily on my personal conscience”.

“Any situation that compromises my ethics is contrary to my convictions and values, and betraying these beliefs is a breach of trust to me and our citizens,” she added.

Filsan said she took the decision “after much thought and consideration” following her discussion with Abiy on “national and international issues”.

The letter does not delve into the issues.

Prime Minister Abiy’s Prosperity Party registered a landslide victory in the June 21 general elections, and is expected to form a new government on Oct. 04, 2021.