Ethiopia’s PM wins 2019 world tourism award

Published on 17.08.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

The World Tourism Forum has announced awarding the 2019 World Tourism Award for ‘Leader in Tourism’ to Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed.The  Prime Minister is named winner of the award for his outstanding and  exemplary efforts to improve and advance the tourism industry in  Ethiopia.

The  award will be presented to the Prime Minister at the World Tourism  Awards ceremony in London in November, the Ethiopian Embassy in UK said  on Saturday in a statement. 

World  Tourism Forum is an organization based in Istanbul. Its main aim is to  develop tourism around the world with its annual meetings.

During  his visit to Addis Ababa early this month, President of World Tourism  Forum, Bulut Bağcı, met and held talks with Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa  city, Engineer Takele Uma.

During the talks, the President showed interest to hold the 2020 World Tourism Forum in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The  President also pledged to provide the needed support to the  ‘Beautifying Sheger Project,’ a three-year initiative of the PM Dr Abiy  Ahmed to make Addis Ababa a tourist destination.

Engineer Takele for his part welcomed the organization’s interest to hold the 2020 forum in Addis Ababa.

