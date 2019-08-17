Ethiopia’s PM wins 2019 world tourism award

The World Tourism Forum has announced awarding the 2019 World Tourism Award for ‘Leader in Tourism’ to Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed.The Prime Minister is named winner of the award for his outstanding and exemplary efforts to improve and advance the tourism industry in Ethiopia.

The award will be presented to the Prime Minister at the World Tourism Awards ceremony in London in November, the Ethiopian Embassy in UK said on Saturday in a statement.

World Tourism Forum is an organization based in Istanbul. Its main aim is to develop tourism around the world with its annual meetings.

During his visit to Addis Ababa early this month, President of World Tourism Forum, Bulut Bağcı, met and held talks with Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa city, Engineer Takele Uma.

During the talks, the President showed interest to hold the 2020 World Tourism Forum in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The President also pledged to provide the needed support to the ‘Beautifying Sheger Project,’ a three-year initiative of the PM Dr Abiy Ahmed to make Addis Ababa a tourist destination.

Engineer Takele for his part welcomed the organization’s interest to hold the 2020 forum in Addis Ababa.