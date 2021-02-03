Ethiopia’s premier calls on citizens to thwart flawed information against nation

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopians across the world to thwart the flawed information being disseminated about Ethiopia by its enemies.In a message he conveyed on Tuesday, he called up on all Ethiopians across the world to respond to the information war on Ethiopia from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) supporters.

“Those who could not swallow the death of Junta [a reference to TPLF leaders] are teaming up with the enemies of Ethiopia and made it their business to disseminate distorted and false information about Ethiopia. They do not want the existence of Ethiopia unless they want to do anything as they pleased,” he said in his message.

He said the supporters are striving hard to earn victory in the short cut using lies as weapons. “Hence, I call upon all Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia across the world to provide accurate information on what is happening on the ground to the world community,” he added.

Ethiopian government completed what it called the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in a matter of three weeks.

Although they raised over 250,000 forces in the form of special forces, local militia and deserted members of Ethiopian Defense Force, TPLF leaders and forces suffered crushing losses to the Ethiopian Defense Forces. Key TPLF leaders including the founder of the organization, Sebhat Nega, are in police custody in the capital Addis Ababa.

The infowar in cyberspace, however, has been a different story. Hard supporters of TPLF wagged a relentless media campaign to create an image on the international stage that depicts Ethiopia responsible for the war.