Ethiopia’s premier in Kampala for state visit

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in Kampala on the first leg of state visits to Uganda and Egypt.The Premier is expected to discuss with President Yoweri Museveni boosting bilateral relations and cooperation.

The two east African nations, which are working to restore peace and security in South Sudan and Somalia, are also expected to discuss peace and security in the region under the umbrella of IGAD.

They are among the countries that contribute troops to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and fighting the al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab.

Prime Minister Abiy is also expected to attend the National Heroes Day event in Kampala on Saturday.

On 9 June each year the people of Uganda celebrate National Heroes Day to honour those who played a major role in creating a better future for the people of Uganda.

President Yuweri Musevini is expected to award Ahmed with the country’s highest honorary medal, usually awarded to heads of state and government.

Ahmed who came to power in April has visited neighbouring and other countries in a bid to consolidate relations and cooperation.

Djibouti, Sudan, Kenya and Saudi Arabia were among the countries he visited since he took office on April 2 this year.