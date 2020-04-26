Ethiopia’s premier warns against complacency over stemming COVID-19

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday urged people to remain vigilant to fight the spreading coronavirus pandemic.“One of the greatest threats to countering the spread of COVID-19 nationally is complacency,” he tweeted.

“While cases in the worst affected parts of the world are stable, most countries including ours are still in the early stages” he added.

He quoted WHO as saying that “the virus will stay with the world for a long time with the potential to re-ignite even where it seems successfully contained.”

“We should not be complacent and abandon the precautionary measures necessary to halt the spread” said the Prime Minister.

Ethiopia has so far reported 122 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with three deaths and 29 recoveries.

The number of cases worldwide has hit more than 2.8 million, with close to 198,000 deaths and more than 811,000 recoveries.