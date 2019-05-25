Ethiopia’s President attends sworn in ceremony of President Cyril Ramaphosa

Published on 25.05.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde attended the inauguration ceremony of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa held in Pretoria.Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn also attended the event which took place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in for a five-year term as South Africa’s President.

He took the oath of office in front of 22 Heads of States and Governments and more than 30,000 South Africans.

Ramaphosa’s inauguration followed his ruling African National Congress party’s 57.5% victory in this month’s election.