Ethiopia’s Telecom firm earns $1.4bn revenue

Published on 30.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Ethio-telecom earned $1.4 billion revenue during the Ethiopian budget year, which ended July 7, 2020.The revenue represents 105.1 percent success of the target, said Firehiwot Tamiru, CEO of the company in a briefing on Thursday.

The earning saw a 31.4 percent increase compared to the preeceding budget year.

According to the CEO, the number of Ethio-telecom’s customers has reached 46.2 million, showing a 5.8 percent growth compared to the previous year.

The CEO revealed that $147.7 million was generated from international business, showing 50 percent increase from the last budget year.

She further said the company has made $318.4 million loan payment for projects implemented under vendor-financing modality were made during the period.

Ethio telecom has 95 percent population coverage of 110 million total population, 85.4 percent geographical and 46.1 percent density coverage nationwide.