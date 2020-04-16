Ethiopia’s telecom firm introduces new services to help people stay home amid COVID-19

Published on 16.04.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The Ethiopian telecom has introduced new services as of Thursday, April 16, 2020 aimed at limiting movement of people outside of their home and stemming the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).Firehiwot Tamiru, CEO of the Ethio-telecom said the company has availed ‘Stay at Home Mobile Package’, ‘Stay Connected,’ and ‘Stay Active’ services.

‘Stay at Home Mobile Package’ allows subscribers to make 30 minutes voice call locally for $0.16, together with 20 free local text messages.

It also offers subscribers 100Mb internet service for $0.16 and 250Mb internet service for $0.31, along-with 20 free local text messages.

‘Stay Connected’ services offers subscribers 300Mb internet service and 30 minutes local voice call for o.47, with 20 free local text messages , she said.

All the services will be available from 6am in the morning to 4pm in the afternoon.