Ethiopia’s Tigist Gezahagn wins Tokyo Paralympics game

Published on 31.08.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Tigist Gezahagn Sunday won the first gold medal for the country in Women’s 1,500m T13 Final at the Tokyo Paralympics game.The win put Tigist in the history books as the first-ever Ethiopian Paralympic Gold medalist.

Tigist was flying in the final lap of the 1,500m T13 to finish ahead of the USA’s Liza Corso and Tunisia’s Somaya Bousaid, respectively.

No one was close to her, who clocked 4:23.24, almost seven seconds ahead of Corso.

The win has brought a lot of appreciation in her country.

“Congratulations to Tigist Gezahagn Menigstu for winning the Women’s 1,500m and becoming Ethiopia’s first Paralympic Games gold medalist,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on his twitter page.

“Ethiopia is proud of you,” the prime minister added.

President Sahlework Zewde sent out a congratulatory message to her and Ethiopians for the win registered in Tokyo.

Sunday’s win is Tigist’s first major championship and second international competition, having won the Tunis 2021 Grand Prix in March, according to reports.