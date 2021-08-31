International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia’s Tigist Gezahagn wins Tokyo Paralympics game

Published on 31.08.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Tigist Gezahagn Sunday won the first gold medal for the country in Women’s 1,500m T13 Final at the Tokyo Paralympics game.The win put Tigist in the history books as the first-ever Ethiopian Paralympic Gold medalist.

Tigist was flying in the final lap of the 1,500m T13 to finish ahead of the USA’s Liza Corso and Tunisia’s Somaya Bousaid, respectively.

No one was close to her, who clocked 4:23.24, almost seven seconds ahead of Corso.  

The win has brought a lot of appreciation in her country.

“Congratulations to Tigist Gezahagn Menigstu for winning the Women’s 1,500m and becoming Ethiopia’s first Paralympic Games gold medalist,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on his twitter page.

“Ethiopia is proud of you,” the prime minister added.

President Sahlework Zewde sent out a congratulatory message to her and Ethiopians for the win registered in Tokyo.

Sunday’s win is Tigist’s first major championship and second international competition, having won the Tunis 2021 Grand Prix in March, according to reports.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement