Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: Govt ends “unilateral ceasefire”

The government of Ethiopia Tuesday announced the end of a “unilateral humanitarian ceasefire” as the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) intensified the conflict in the Amhara and Afar regions.The government has been under immense pressure from the public as the TPLF are accused of killing hundreds of civilians, including children and women, in the two regions.

In what seems to be a response to the public, the office of the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that the ceasefire has ended and the army has been ordered to launch a counteroffensive against the TPLF in the troubled regions.

“Our Defence Forces, Regional Special Forces and Militia are directed to halt the destruction of the treasonous and terrorist TPLF organization and the machinations of foreign hands once and for all. Now is the right time for all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join the Defence Forces, Special Forces and militias and show your patriotism,” the PM Abiy’s office said in a statement.

The government had declared the unilateral ceasefire on June 28 after taking control of Mekele, capital of Tigray, in three weeks of fighting against the TPLF forces.

“The TPLF terrorist enterprise that has been piping a tune of “If don’t rule Ethiopia, then let it be destroyed” has become a willing accomplice for our enemies and drumming destruction and instability,” according to the statement.

“It is well known that the Ethiopian people, well aware of the problems within the TPLF terrorist group, have given it many opportunities and twenty-seven years to self-reform. However, the terrorist group, that was conceived in conspiracy and nurtured in destruction, became ever more damaging rather than prone to self-correct,” it said.