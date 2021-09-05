Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: Thousands of TPLF troops “routed”

The rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) with the a troop strength of 5,000 have been routed in Debark and Dabat districts in Amhara region, according to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).The rebel force which was led by General Migbe Haile against whom the federal government issued arrest warrant was vanquished in the battles that took place at Chanq, China and Woqin areas, ENDF said on Friday in a statement.

From the defense force update, there were battles in Chanq and Woqin areas where the TPLF terrorist forces launched repeated offensives in the areas in an attempt to join anti government forces based in Sudan.

According to an update, the Amhara Special Forces and militia reversed the repeated offensives successfully against TPLF forces.

Thousands of TPLF troops were killed and hundreds of others have surrendered to the government forces, the Ethiopian military claimed.

The residents in the Chanq and Woqin areas have complained over the dead bodies of the TPLF troops and demanded the government to collect or bury, APA has learned.

Federal forces said they have seized anti-tank machine guns, launcher guns, snipers as well as hundreds of rifles.