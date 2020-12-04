Ethiopia’s Tigray region returns to normalcy-Police

The Ethiopian government Thursday said Mekele, capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region has returned to normalcy after three weeks of fighting between the rebellious-Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) and central government, Police have saidThe country’s federal police commission in a statement announced that its investigation team and Special Forces in the region are hunting criminals in coordination with the Ethiopian Defense Force.

The statement came amid claims by TPLF that its forces are fighting the government and recapturing towns in the region.

The Ethiopian Defense Force took control of Mekelle City on Saturday after TPLF forces lost the war to the Ethiopian Defense Forces.

Only hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s announcement of victory, rockets were fired for the third time from Tigray and Eritrea, a country which is accused by TPLF of assisting Ethiopian forces.

The National Defence force disclosed that it seized munitions depots of the TPLF after the Mekele city was liberated and returned to normalcy.

The Federal police undisclosed specificities of criminals for whom the operation is needed. It is, however, understood that the Ethiopian government has been searching for TPLF leaders who refused to surrender to the Ethiopian Defense Forces.

Residents of Mekelle city on Wednesday told local media that normalcy is restored to the city. A resident who did not tell her name said “we were scared when the planes were hovering. Now it is peaceful and businesses are re-opening.”

The Ethiopian government Wednesday granted access to the UN humanitarian agencies in areas under the control of the Ethiopian Defense Forces.