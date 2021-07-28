Ethiopia’s Tigray region to run out of food reserve

International › APA

Published on 28.07.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

The UN World Food Program Tuesday said it will run out of food reserve in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region as of next Friday,WFP Executive Director, David Beasley warned that hundreds of thousands of people could face the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade.

Last month, WFO appealed for unimpeded access to Ethiopia’s northern province of Tigray, where an estimated four million people are suffering from acute hunger.

Some 170 trucks with food and other supplies are “stuck” in the neighboring Afar region and “must be allowed to move NOW,” David Beasley tweeted on Tuesday, noting that 100 such trucks are needed per day in Tigray. “People are starving.”

Tigray’s civilians are caught in the middle, largely cut off from the outside world as communications links in the region remain down and supplies run low.

International pressure is again rising on Ethiopia’s government to allow badly needed food and other supplies into Tigray, where aid hasn’t reached some communities since the war started in November between Ethiopia’s military and Tigray forces.

