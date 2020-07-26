Ethnic skirmishes claim 17 lives in southern Ethiopia

Published on 26.07.2020 at 02h21 by APA News

At least 17 people were killed and more than 20,000 others displaced in ethnic skirmishes over land ownership in southern Ethiopia, an official has said.The unfolding conflict that occurred between ethnic Konso and Ale peoples left several others wounded, said Peace and Security Bureau Head of the Konso zone Hassen Wellano on Saturday.

According to him, the ethnic skirmishes spread from bordering areas of the two ethnic groups.

Hassen said the ethnic clashes have spread to neighboring localities making the situation difficult to control.

“All houses in two villages were fully burned down,” he added.

Members of the country’s defense force have been deployed to control the conflict.

The head claimed the involvement of a third party to initiate the conflict.

He said the conflict is seemingly occurring in a prearranged manner.

The conflict followed a three-day violence which left more than 200 people dead in Oromia towns.

“Similar conflicts occurred but ended in less than two days. We doubted the presence of other forces that are exacerbating the situation,” Hassen said.

The South Nations Nationalities and People State in which the ethnic people live did nothing about the conflict although it has been there since late last week.