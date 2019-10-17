Eto’o’s son dropped from Cameroon’s U-17 World Cup squad

Etienne Eto’o, son of legendary Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o has been dropped from the country’s 21-man squad for the under-17 World Cup that kicks off in Brazil later this month.

Enzo Tchato, son of another former Cameroon international, Bill Tchato was equally dropped alongside four other-foreign-based players. They include; N’Kongue Tiki Joss Aurel(Lyon/France), Jordan Konango Mbon(Monaco/France), Bryan Djile Nokoue (Saint Etienne/France) and Barel Fotso(AS Roma/Italy).

The six players are paying the price of a 2014 Presidential decree authorising only players below 17 involved in Fecafoot-organised competitions to play for the national team.

In naming his 21-man squad, Assistant head coach Thomas Libiih dropped five players from the side that won the Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania earlier this year.

Jean Baptiste Djembe was already ruled out of the competition after sustaining and ankle injury while Moubarak Alioum has been dropped after a string of poor performances.

Aliou Hendji, Arc Mintongo and Camal Ryan are equally not part of the travelling party after they were declared ineligible.

Cameroon are drawn in Group E of the competition alongside Spain, Argentina and Tajikistan. The U-17 Lions play their first group game against Tajikistan on October 28 before facing Argentina three days later. Cameroon then play their final group game on November 3 against Spain.