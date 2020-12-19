EU announces €23.7m humanitarian funding for Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya

The European Union (EU) has announced a total of €23.7 million humanitarian funding for Ethiopia, Sudan and Kenya.The funding will be used to deliver humanitarian assistance to those in need in Ethiopia’s Tigray regional state and for refugees in Sudan and Kenya, said the EU in a statement on Saturday.

Of the total funding, humanitarian partners working in Ethiopia will receive an extra €18.8 million and €2 million will go to Sudan.

In addition, €2.9 million will be mobilised to address the problems of the food security situation of refugees in Kenya.

In Ethiopia, the new additional funding will seek to provide water and health services and to enhance treatment for malnutrition.

Today’s funding brings the EU’s total humanitarian support for Ethiopia in 2020 to €63.2 million.

Early this week, the EU announced a decision to withhold millions of euros in budget support to Ethiopia because of the Tigray conflict after humanitarian organizations increasingly had worried about living conditions for the survivors of the conflict.

Accordingly, Brussels withheld nearly 90 million euros ($109 million) in budget support payments due before the end of the year to Ethiopia because of the conflict in the northern Tigray region.