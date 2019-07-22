EU announces €800m funding for AU peace operation

The European Union (EU) on Monday announced a €800 million funding to the African Union (AU) in financing agreement signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.The funding will be used to support the AU in its efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in Africa within the context of the continued implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture.

“This is a commendable milestone in long history of EU support to Africa, and is in line with the African Peace and Security Architecture and Africa-led efforts to silence the guns,” said Moussa Faki Mahamat after signing the agreement.

The €800 million financing agreement, which was signed by Neven Mimica, EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. for the 2019-2020 action plan of the African peace facility.

“I also commend the African contribution to the recently revitalized Peace Fund, which demonstrates the commitment to African ownership of peace and security operations on the continent,” Mahamat added.

Mimica for his part said “Europe remains Africa’s first partner in the areas of peace and security. Since 2004, the African Peace Facility has provided €2.7 billion to support African solution to African problems. Most of the additional €800 million approved today will go to peace support operation led by our African partners.”

The Council of the Member States of the European Union (EU) approved the €800 million funding in May.

AU efforts to establish a continental Human Rights and international humanitarian law compliance framework an Early Response Mechanism which will provide the African Union with quick funding for preventive diplomacy initiatives, mediation, fact-finding missions, and the first stages of peace support operations

The fund in particular would be used to finance African-led peace support operations, such as the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) against Boko Haram, the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) or the G5 Sahel Joint Force specifically, with regards to capacity building, troop allowances, non-lethal equipment

It will also support efforts of the AU to promote gender and human rights principles and practices in peace support operations.