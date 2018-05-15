EU approves €45m energy, climate change support for Mozambique

The European Union has approved a €45 million grant to support energy development and climate change mitigation programmes in Mozambique from 2018-2020, APA learnt here on Tuesday.The agreement for the support was signed in Maputo on Tuesday by Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Minister José Pacheco and European Union ambassador to Mozambique Sven von Burgsdorff.

“Among other objectives, the amount will also finance the ease of preparation of projects and institutional support to the energy sector and the support program for mitigation and adaptation to climate change,” von Burgsdorff said.

Mozambique and the EU have had cordial relations over the past few decades.

“After 30 years of support to Mozambique, the European Union can share in the credit for the advances made and can help shape the future,” the envoy said.