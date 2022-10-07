EU Boost Cameroon’s Green Cities Development by 29 billion FCFA

The Cameroonian Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane May, and the European Union ambassador to Cameroon, Philippe Van Damme, signed a financing agreement on October 4th in Yaounde.

The cities of Yaounde, Douala and Maroua will benefit from 15 billion CFA francs to “strengthen governance and institutional coordination“, explained Alamine Ousmane Mey. “The aim will be to improve integrated and sustainable urban planning capacities with a view to optimising local taxation, communTal project management, improving urban mobility and appropriate waste management in the targeted decentralised local authorities“.

“Cameroon: Green and Resilient North” project, with an allocation of 13 billion CFA francs, the aim is to propose a “landscape” approach with a view to protecting nature in priority protected areas and the green economy for the surrounding populations. “Thus, this action will make it possible to link the sites protected by the forest restoration zones to adapted and sustainable agricultural and pastoral practices, which also take into account the risks of conflicts in the communities,” Futher explains the government official.

The objective of the Inclusive and Resilient Cities Development Project for Cameroon is to improve urban management and access to infrastructure in selected urban areas, particularly for poor neighborhoods, and increase resilience to natural hazards and other eligible crises.