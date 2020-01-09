EU delays release of Malawi elections report

The European Union Election Observer Mission (EU-EOM) has reversed the plans to unveil its final report on Malawi’s tripartite elections last year following protests by opposition parties, APA learns on Wednesday.The mission was scheduled to present the report to the nation on Wednesday in the capital Lilongwe but suddenly changed its decision after the opposition United Transformation Movement (UTM) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) refused to meet the mission arguing that the matter is still in court.

In a statement, the EU-EOM said the report will neither be shared nor published until the court’s decision on the case is made.

“What counts at this time is that all actors remain calm and respect the ongoing legal process before the court,” it said.

Earlier, UTM leader Saulos Chilima said it was inappropriate for the mission to present their report when the May election is before the constitutional court awaiting judgment in February.

“The intended presentation of the report is careless and amounts to extra judicial gimmick to meddle with and influence pending litigation. The opposition will not allow this,” he said.

He therefore asked the mission to postpone the presentation of the report until judgement is delivered on the election case.

During the May, 2019 elections, President Peter Mutharika was declared winner but the opposition challenged his victory in court alleging that the exercise had been tainted by irregularities and should therefore have been nullified.