EU delegation, other heads of mission condole Liberians over fire deaths

The European Union Delegation and Heads of Missions of France, Germany, Ireland and Sweden in Liberiaa have extended condolences to the bereaved families, Islamic Community of Paynesville and the people of Liberia for the death of several children and instructors at the Bassa Town Quranic Recitation Center as a result of a fire incident on Wednesday.“We are deeply saddened to have learnt of the tragic fire which occurred in the Bassa Town Quranic Recitation Center in the early hours of Wednesday in the Bassa Community in Paynesville in which at

least 28 people, including many children, died,” the EU, France, Germany, Ireland and Sweden said in a joint statement.

They added: “We also wish a swift recovery to those who have been injured.” During the early hours of Wednesday fire gutted the Quranic Recitation Center in Red-light resulting to the death of 28 persons, including children and two teachers.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) in a statement Wednesday stated that the fire broke out at the main entrance of the building, making it impossible for the deceased victims to escape.

Only two children survived the fire incident, the police said. Police investigators in conjunction with the National Fire Service are working towards establishing the cause of the fire outbreak, the

statement indicated.