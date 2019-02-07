EU explains position on Nigeria’s elections

Published on 07.02.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The European Union has explained its positions on the perceived intervention on the internal

affairs of Nigeria, especially concerning the general elections.The EU said on Wednesday in Abuja through its Press Secretary to the Observer Mission,

Sarah Fradgley, that the EU does not interfere in elections, but rather analyzes and makes

suggestions.

“The EU election observation missions give commentary and analysis and make

recommendations about the electoral process.

“EU election observation missions are impartial, do not interfere in the electoral process, and

operate according to a strict code of conduct.

“We are aware of the comments by the Governor of Kaduna about non-interference by

foreigners during a talk show on the elections on Tuesday 5 February,” she said.

According to her, the EU only deploys an election observation mission when it is invited to

do so by the authorities of a country and that the EU has been invited to observe all of the

general elections in Nigeria since 1999 and that this is the sixth time the EU is observing

elections in Nigeria.

She noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission invited the EU to deploy an observation

mission for the 2019 general elections.

“While the security of EU observers is of paramount importance and will remain under

constant review, EU observers will continue their work across the country in the run-up

to – and beyond – the 16 February elections.

For the last month, she noted, the mission’s team in Abuja, as well as 40 long-term observers across the country, have followed the elections. We have met with a wide range of candidates, parties, election officials, security agencies, and civil society organisations, and have enjoyed good cooperation at federal and state levels.

“The mission looks at all aspects of the election, including the campaign tone, the transparency

of the election administration, the neutrality of security forces, and the independence of the

judiciary,” she added.