EU far-right hails Hungary anti-migrant PM victory

Far-right parties cheered Monday after Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban election win, while moderates offered business-like congratulations and rights groups warned of his anti-immigrant stance.

Here are some of the key reactions to Orban’s victory in Sunday’s legislative election, which won him a fourth term in office:

– EU reaches out –

Orban is a fierce critic of the European Union, but the head of its executive commission head Jean-Claude Juncker did not hesitate to reach out to him.

A spokesman said Juncker would write to Orban to congratulate him on his “clear victory” and would hold telephone talks with him.

– Germany: let’s cooperate –

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Orban and called for cooperation on divisive issues, her spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

“It is clear that our cooperation is subject to controversy, such as our countries’ different positions on migration policy, but the chancellor proposes that we pursue this cooperation, both in a bilateral context and within the European framework and the values that united us,” he said.

– Poland: tough job –

For Poland’s right-wing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, standing up to the European Union is a tough job but someone has to do it — and he wished his eurosceptic ally Orban well in that task.

“The road to reform is never easy,” Morawiecki tweeted. “The support of the majority of society shows that it’s worthwhile to make the effort.”

– Hard-right: praise –

European hard-right figures lined up to congratulate Orban: French National Front leader Marine Le Pen, Dutch Freedom Party head Geert Wilders, Alternative For Germany’s deputy leader Beatrix von Storch and former UK Independence Party head Nigel Farage.

“The inversion of values and mass immigration promoted by the EU have again been rejected,” Le Pen wrote on Twitter.

– Italy: ‘Ignoring threats’ –

Italian far-right party the League, which is vying for the right to form a government after inconclusive elections, drew encouragement from Orban’s victory, reprising his line against elite Hungarian-born tycoon George Soros.

“Hungary voted with its heart and its head, ignoring threats from Brussels and Soros’s billions… I hope to meet you soon as Italian prime minister,” League leader Matteo Salvini wrote on Facebook.

– Amnesty: ‘hostility’ alert –

Human rights group Amnesty International warned against “attempts to stoke hostility towards refugees and migrants” under Orban.

“We will not be cowed by those who attempt to muzzle Hungary’s critical voices and to create an atmosphere of fear,” its Europe director Gauri van Gulik said.

