EU funds solar plant at Douala airport

The European Union (EU) is funding the construction of a solar park, covering an area of 13,000 m2 meant to supply the Douala International Airport, APA learnt Friday from the General Directorate of Airports of Cameroon (ADC).According to the ADC head, the construction of the solar park is part of a program by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

Although the amount of funding has not been revealed, it seems the plant with a production capacity of one megawatt will be built by the French company SAGEMOC.

According to internal sources, in addition to Douala International Airport, four other airports have been selected by ICAO as part of its carbon reduction program, which is still in its pilot phase.

They include Kingston and Montego airports in Jamaica, Mombasa in Kenya and Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago.