EU, GIZ sign F CFA 3.6 deal to revamp Garoua forestry school

A convention worth F CFA 3.6 Billion has been signed between the European Union and the German Development Agency,GIZ. The convention signed yesterday will ease the professionalization of activities related to the conservation of forest in the Congo basin and enable the proper functioning of the Wildlife school in Garoua, North region of Cameroon.

The agreement going by news reports, will fund more than 240 scholarships to enable students from the Central African region to obtain Master’s degree in the regional wild life school in Garoua and Kinshasa.

It also provides for the infrastructural development of these two institutions.

According to EU Official Hans-Peterl, the signing of the convention reflects the EU commitment to sustainable management of Natural resources in the Congo basin.

The Director of the Wildlife school in Garoua affirms that it will go a long way to guarantee efficiency in forestry resources. The EU official says the Congo Basin forest is very rich and constitute an important economic sector. The convention is essential for the conservation of biodiversity.