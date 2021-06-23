International › APA

Happening now

EU lifts financial sanctions against Burundi

Published on 23.06.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The European Union (EU), through its partners, has announced the resumption of its financial aid to Burundi.The EU says this was after what it calls progress made by Burundi’s current President, Evariste Ndayishimiye improving the climate of freedom of expression and good governance in the country.

The EU ambassador Claude Bochu pledged to the Burundian head of state that the bloc’s judicial and financial institutions would no longer suspend their financial aid.

The European Union will fund the rehabilitation of the port of Bujumbura, in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Brussels had suspended its financial aid in 2016, after a political crisis caused by the third term of late President Pierre Nkurunziza, who died on 8 June 2020 of a heart attack, according to a statement from the Burundian State House.

Nkurunziza’s controversial candidacy for a third term had plunged his country into chaos with summary executions, disappearances, arbitrary detentions and cases of torture targeting activists and opponents being the order of the day.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top